THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort, eventually you will overcome your immediate problems and find you are ready for greater challenges.” — Pat Riley
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 24, the 298th day of 2020. There are 68 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 24, 1972, Hall of Famer JACKIE ROBINSON, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Connecticut, at age 53.
10 YEARS AGO
Following the latest release of secret U.S. military documents by WikiLeaks, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg told BBC television that allegations of prisoner abuse and civilian killings in Iraq were extremely serious and needed to be investigated.
ON THIS DATE
In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, was officially dedicated (it opened to traffic the next day).
In 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays became the first non-U.S. team to win the World Series as they defeated the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, in Game 6.
In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 84.
Actor F. Murray Abraham is 81.
Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 75.
Actor Kevin Kline is 73.
Country musician Billy Thomas (Terry McBride and the Ride) is 67.
Actor Doug Davidson (“Young and the Restless”) is 66.
Actor B.D. WONG is 60.
Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 40.
R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 34.
Actor Shenae Grimes is 31.
