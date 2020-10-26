THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“If you don’t know where you are going, any road will get you there.” — Lewis Carroll

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, OCT. 26, the 300th day of 2020. There are 66 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Erie Canal Bicentennial

FILE- In this Aug. 4, 2015 file photo, a boat enters Lock 4 of the Erie Canal in Waterford, N.Y. The Erie Canal was an engineering marvel when it opened in 1825, linking the Hudson River to the Great Lakes and humming with activity that opened up the West. Ground was broken for the canal 200 years ago, and when the 363-mile canal fully opened it was the greatest engineering feat of the era and one that would change history. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

On Oct. 26, 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.

10 YEARS AGO

Saddam Hussein’s foreign minister, Tariq Aziz, was sentenced to death for persecuting members of Shiite religious parties under the former regime. (The sentence was never carried out; Aziz died of a heart attack in June 2015.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.

In 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph. (The last run of the Pony Express was completed the following month.)

In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona, as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.

In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.

In 1984, “Baby Fae,” a newborn with a severe heart defect, was given the heart of a baboon in an experimental transplant in Loma Linda, California. (Baby Fae lived 21 days with the animal heart.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

100 Episodes of "American Horror Story" Celebration

Dylan McDermott attends the 100 Episodes of “American Horror Story” Celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Jaclyn Smith is 75.

TV host Pat Sajak is 74.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is 73.

Actor Lauren Tewes (“Love Boat”) is 67.

Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 64.

Actor DYLAN McDERMOTT is 59.

Country singer Keith Urban is 53.

TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 45.

Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 36.

Rapper Schoolboy Q is 34.

