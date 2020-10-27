TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 27, the 301st day of 2020. There are 65 days left in the year.

Virus Outbreak California Disneyland

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state. The company announced Wednesday, June 23, 2020, an indefinite postponement for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

On Oct. 27, 1954, Walt Disney’s first television program, titled “Disneyland” after the yet-to-be completed theme park, premiered on ABC.

10 YEARS AGO

Dozens of Jewish extremists hoisting Israeli flags defiantly marched through the Arab-Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm, chanting “death to terrorists” and touching off clashes between rock-hurling residents and police.

In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.

In 1904, the first rapid transit subway, the IRT, was inaugurated in New York City.

In 2001, in Washington, the search for deadly anthrax widened to thousands of businesses and 30 mail distribution centers.

In 2004, the Boston Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4, 3-0.

In 2018, a gunman shot and killed 11 congregants and wounded six others at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history; authorities said the suspect, Robert Bowers, raged against Jews during and after the rampage. (Bowers, who is awaiting trial, has pleaded not guilty; prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.)

John Cleese

John Cleese attends a special Tribeca Film Festival screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, April 24, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Actor-comedian JOHN CLEESE is 81.

Country singer Lee Greenwood is 78.

Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 74.

Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 68.

Actor Peter Firth is 67.

Actor Sean Holland is 52.

Actor-singer Kelly Osbourne is 36.

Actor Christine Evangelista is 34.

Actor Bryan Craig is 29.

Actor Troy Gentile is 27.

