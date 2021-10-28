”Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 28, the 301st day of 2021. There are 64 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1996, Richard Jewell, cleared of committing the Olympic park bombing, held a news conference in Atlanta in which he thanked his mother for standing by him and lashed out at reporters and investigators who’d depicted him as the bomber; the bomber turned out to be Eric Rudolph.
10 YEARS AGO
NBA Commissioner David Stern canceled all NBA games through November after labor negotiations broke down for the second time in a week. The St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series, beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 in Game 7.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.
In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter and Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan faced off in a nationally broadcast, 90-minute debate in Cleveland.
In 2012, airlines canceled more than 7,000 flights before Hurricane Sandy; transit systems in New York, Philadelphia and Washington were shut down; and forecasters warned that the New York area could see an 11-foot wall of water.
In 2013, Penn State said it would pay $59.7 million to 26 young men due to claims of child sexual abuse at the hands of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Telma Hopkins is 73.
Caitlyn Jenner is 72.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 66.
Actor Daphne Zuniga is 59.
Actor Lauren Holly is 58.
Actor Julia Roberts is 54.
Singer Ben Harper is 52.
Country singer Brad Paisley is 49.
Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 47.
Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 29.
