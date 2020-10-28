THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28, the 302nd day of 2020. There are 64 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 28, 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the U.S. secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from U.S. installations in Turkey.
10 YEARS AGO
Caroline Wozniacki wrapped up the year-end No. 1 ranking after rallying to beat Francesca Schiavone 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at the WTA Championships in Doha, Qatar.
ON THIS DATE
In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter and Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan faced off in a nationally broadcast, 90-minute debate in Cleveland.
In 1996, Richard Jewell, cleared of committing the Olympic park bombing, held a news conference in Atlanta in which he thanked his mother for standing by him and lashed out at reporters and investigators who’d depicted him as the bomber, who turned out to be Eric Rudolph.
In 2012, airlines canceled more than 7,000 flights in advance of Hurricane Sandy, transit systems in New York, Philadelphia and Washington were shut down, and forecasters warned the New York area could see an 11-foot wall of water.
In 2013, Penn State said it would pay $59.7 million to 26 young men over claims of child sexual abuse at the hands of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dennis Franz is 76.
Actor Telma Hopkins is 72.
Caitlyn Jenner is 71.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 65.
Actor Daphne Zuniga is 58.
Actor Lauren Holly is 57.
Actor Julia Roberts is 53.
Country singer Brad Paisley is 48.
Actor JOAQUIN PHOENIX is 46.
Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 28.
