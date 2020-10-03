THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” — Aristotle
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 3, the 277th day of 2020. There are 89 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman (however, Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).
10 YEARS AGO
Ruling-party candidate DILMA ROUSSEFF, trying to become Brazil’s first female leader, fell short of getting a majority of votes in presidential elections. (Rousseff prevailed in a runoff against her centrist rival, Jose Serra.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.
In 1961, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” also starring Mary Tyler Moore, made its debut on CBS.
In 1974, Frank Robinson was named major league baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians.
In 2003, a tiger attacked magician Roy Horn of duo “Siegfried & Roy” during a performance in Las Vegas, leaving the superstar illusionist in critical condition on his 59th birthday.
In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room. (Simpson was later sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was granted parole in July 2017 and released from prison in October of that year.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 79.
Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 71.
Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 69.
Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 66.
Actor Jack Wagner is 61.
Rock musician Tommy Lee is 58.
Singer GWEN STEFANI (No Doubt) is 51.
Actor Neve Campbell is 47.
Actor Seann William Scott is 44.
Actor-singer Ashlee Simpson is 36.
