THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” — Plato

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 31, the 305th day of 2020. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Mount Rushmore

This Friday, March 22, 2019 photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. From left are former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

On Oct. 31, 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.

10 YEARS AGO

A former teenage al-Qaida fighter, Omar Khadr, was sentenced by a military judge at Guantanamo to eight more years in custody under the terms of a plea agreement.

ON THIS DATE

In 1860, Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA, was born in Savannah, Ga.

In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.

In 1961, the body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin’s Tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s “de-Stalinization” drive.

In 1994, a Chicago-bound American Eagle ATR-72 crashed in northern Indiana, killing all 68 people aboard.

In 1998, a genetic study was released suggesting President Thomas Jefferson did in fact father at least one child by his slave Sally Hemings.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

CBS 2019 Upfront

Jane Pauley attends the CBS 2019 upfront at The Plaza on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Actor Lee Grant is 95.

Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 89.

Actor Deidre Hall is 73.

TV show host JANE PAULEY is 70.

Actor Rob Schneider is 57.

Country singer Darryl Worley is 56.

Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 53.

Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 49.

Actor Justin Chatwin is 38.

Actor-singer Willow Smith is 20.

