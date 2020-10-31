THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” — Plato
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 31, the 305th day of 2020. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 31, 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
10 YEARS AGO
A former teenage al-Qaida fighter, Omar Khadr, was sentenced by a military judge at Guantanamo to eight more years in custody under the terms of a plea agreement.
ON THIS DATE
In 1860, Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA, was born in Savannah, Ga.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.
In 1961, the body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin’s Tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s “de-Stalinization” drive.
In 1994, a Chicago-bound American Eagle ATR-72 crashed in northern Indiana, killing all 68 people aboard.
In 1998, a genetic study was released suggesting President Thomas Jefferson did in fact father at least one child by his slave Sally Hemings.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lee Grant is 95.
Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 89.
Actor Deidre Hall is 73.
TV show host JANE PAULEY is 70.
Actor Rob Schneider is 57.
Country singer Darryl Worley is 56.
Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 53.
Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 49.
Actor Justin Chatwin is 38.
Actor-singer Willow Smith is 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.