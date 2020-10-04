TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 4, the 278th day of 2020. There are 88 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On Oct. 4, 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
10 YEARS AGO
The Supreme Court began a new era with three women serving together for the first time as ELENA KAGAN took her place at the end of the bench.
ON THIS DATE
In 1951, the MGM movie musical “An American in Paris,” starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1957, James R. Hoffa was elected president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The family comedy series “Leave It to Beaver” premiered on CBS.
In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
In 2001, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit his 70th home run to tie Mark McGwire’s 1998 record in a 10-2 victory over the Houston Astros.
In 2017, President Donald Trump visited hospital bedsides and a police base in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the shooting rampage three nights earlier that left 58 people dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91.
Actor Lori Saunders ("Petticoat Junction") is 79.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 76.
Actor Clifton Davis is 75.
Actor SUSAN SARANDON is 74.
Singer Jon Secada is 59.
Actor Alicia Silverstone is 44.
Actor Brandon Barash is 41.
NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 32.
Actor Dakota Johnson is 31.
