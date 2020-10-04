TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 4, the 278th day of 2020. There are 88 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

Russia Sputnik Anniversary

{&bullet}{&bullet}FILE {&bullet}{&bullet}This first official picture of the Soviet satellite Sputnik I was issued in Moscow Oct. 9, 1957, showing the four-antennaed satellite resting on a three-legged pedestal. Working in obsessive secrecy, the Soviets propelled the Sputnik satellite into space on Oct. 4, 1957, making it the first man-made object to reach the limits of the earth’s gravity. It mattered little that the small, silver orb had little purpose beyond achieving orbit and sending back a monotonous bleep-bleep signal as it circled the globe every 95 minutes during its three-month existence. At the height of the Cold War, Sputnik was one of the Soviet Union’s most glorious victories and it touched off near panic in the United States, where political and military leaders forecast grave consequences if America lagged behind. (AP Photo)

On Oct. 4, 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.

10 YEARS AGO

The Supreme Court began a new era with three women serving together for the first time as ELENA KAGAN took her place at the end of the bench. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1951, the MGM movie musical “An American in Paris,” starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, had its U.S. premiere in New York.

In 1957, James R. Hoffa was elected president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The family comedy series “Leave It to Beaver” premiered on CBS.

In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.

In 2001, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit his 70th home run to tie Mark McGwire’s 1998 record in a 10-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

In 2017, President Donald Trump visited hospital bedsides and a police base in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the shooting rampage three nights earlier that left 58 people dead.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Susan Sarandon

Actress Susan Sarandon attends the premiere for "Blackbird" on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Roy Thomson Hall on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91.

Actor Lori Saunders ("Petticoat Junction") is 79.

Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 76.

Actor Clifton Davis is 75.

Actor SUSAN SARANDON is 74.

Singer Jon Secada is 59.

Actor Alicia Silverstone is 44.

Actor Brandon Barash is 41.

NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 32.

Actor Dakota Johnson is 31.

