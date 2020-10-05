THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.” — Carol Burnett
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Oct. 5, the 279th day of 2020. There are 87 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 5, 1989, a jury in Charlotte, North Carolina, convicted former P-T-L evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers.
TEN YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama convened the first-ever White House summit on community colleges, calling them the “unsung heroes of America’s education system.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, the Dalton Gang, notorious for its train robberies, was practically wiped out while attempting to rob a pair of banks in Coffeyville, Kansas.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
In 1958, racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee, was mostly leveled by an early morning bombing.
In 2005, defying the White House, senators voted 90-9 to approve an amendment sponsored by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., that would prohibit the use of “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” against anyone in U.S. government custody. (A reluctant President George W. Bush later signed off on the amendment.)
In 2011, Apple founder Steve Jobs, 56, died in Palo Alto, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Steve Miller is 77.
Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 68.
Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 62.
Actor Guy Pearce is 53.
Actor PARMINDER NAGRA is 45.
Actor Kate Winslet is 45.
Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 37.
Actor Kevin Bigley is 34.
Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 26.
Actor Jacob Tremblay is 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.