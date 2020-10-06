TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 6, the 280th day of 2020. There are 86 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 6, 1973, war erupted in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday. (Israel, initially caught off guard, managed to push back the Arab forces before a cease-fire finally took hold in the nearly three-week conflict.)
TEN YEARS AGO
A presidential commission said the Obama administration had blocked efforts by government scientists to tell the American public just how bad the Gulf oil spill could become and committed other missteps that raised questions about its competence and candor during the crisis.
ON THIS DATE
In 1884, the Naval War College was established in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of "The Jazz Singer" starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.
In 1939, in a speech to the Reichstag, German Chancellor Adolf Hitler spoke of his plans to reorder the ethnic layout of Europe — a plan which would entail settling the "Jewish problem."
In 1979, Pope John Paul II, on a week-long U.S. tour, became the first pontiff to visit the White House, where he was received by President Jimmy Carter.
In 2014, the Supreme Court unexpectedly cleared the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States as it rejected appeals from five states seeking to preserve their bans, effectively making such marriages legal in 30 states.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Musician Sid McGinnis is 71.
Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 69.
Pro Football Hall of Famer TONY DUNGY is 65.
Actor Elisabeth Shue is 57.
Singer Matthew Sweet is 56.
Actor Amy Jo Johnson is 50.
Actor Ioan Gruffudd is 47.
Actor Jeremy Sisto is 46.
Actor Wes Ramsey is 43.
Actor Karimah Westbook is 42.
