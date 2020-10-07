THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 7, the 281st day of 2020. There are 85 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 7, 1996, Fox News Channel made its debut.
TEN YEARS AGO
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie canceled construction of a decades-in-the-making train tunnel between New Jersey and Manhattan, citing cost overruns that had ballooned the price tag from $5 billion to $10 billion or more.
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, a major wildfire devastated the northern Minnesota towns of Spooner and Baudette, charring at least 300,000 acres; some 40 people are believed to have died.
In 1916, in the most lopsided victory in college football history, Georgia Tech defeated Cumberland University 222-0 in Atlanta.
In 1960, Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy and Republican opponent Richard Nixon held their second televised debate, this one in Washington, D.C.
In 1982, the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical “Cats” opened on Broadway. (The show closed Sept. 10, 2000, after a record 7,485 performances.)
In 1998, Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was beaten and left tied to a wooden fencepost outside of Laramie, Wyoming; he died five days later. (Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney are serving life sentences for Shepard’s murder.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Joy Behar is 78.
Singer John Mellencamp is 69.
Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 67.
Actor Christopher Norris is 65.
Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 63.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Toni Braxton is 53.
Singer Taylor Hicks is 44.
Actor Omar Miller is 42.
Actor Shawn Ashmore is 41.
MLB outfielder MOOKIE BETTS is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.