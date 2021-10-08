No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of it for anyone else. ~ Charles Dickens in “Our Mutual Friend”
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 8, the 281st day of 2021. There are 84 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.
10 YEARS AGO
Scott Anderson became the first openly gay ordained Presbyterian minister during a ceremony at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison, Wisconsin. Al Davis, the Hall of Fame owner of the Oakland Raiders, died at age 82. Pianist Roger Williams, 87, died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.
In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.
In 1981, at the White House, President Ronald Reagan greeted former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, who were preparing to travel to Egypt for the funeral of Anwar Sadat.
In 1985, the hijackers of the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro killed American passenger Leon Klinghoffer, who was in a wheelchair, and threw his body overboard.
In 2015, chef Paul Prudhomme, 75, who’d sparked a nationwide interest in Cajun food, died in New Orleans.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 85.
Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 80.
Comedian Chevy Chase is 78.
Actor Sigourney Weaver is 72.
Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 65.
Gospel/R&B singer CeCe Winans is 57.’
Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 51.
Actor Nick Cannon is 41.
Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 36.
Actor Angus T. Jones is 28.
