THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine.” — Neil Armstrong
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 8, the 282nd day of 2020. There are 84 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.
10 YEARS AGO
Gen. James Jones announced he was quitting as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser.
ON THIS DATE
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman told a press conference in Tiptonville, Tennessee, that the secret scientific knowledge behind the atomic bomb would be shared only with Britain and Canada.
In 1981, at the White House, President Ronald Reagan greeted former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, who were preparing to travel to Egypt for the funeral of Anwar Sadat.
In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.
In 2017, Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game in Indianapolis after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 84.
Actor Paul Hogan is 81.
Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79.
Comedian Chevy Chase is 77.
Author R.L. Stine is 77.
Actor SIGOURNEY WEAVER is 71.
Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 64.
Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 56.
Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50.
Actor Angus T. Jones is 27.
