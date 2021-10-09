Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans. ~ John Lennon
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 9, the 282nd day of 2021. There are 83 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 9, 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
10 YEARS AGO
At least 27 people were killed and more than 200 injured during massive clashes in downtown Cairo in the worst sectarian outburst since the February revolution. The NHL returned to Winnipeg after 15 years; Carey Price stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens put a damper on a massive civic celebration with a 5-1 victory over the Jets. Paul McCartney married Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
In 1940, rock-and-roll legend John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England. (On this date in 1975, his son, Sean, was born in New York.)
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. Letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
In 2006, Google Inc. announced it was snapping up YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal.
In 2012, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jackson Browne is 73.
Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 69.
Actor Scott Bakula is 67.
Actor John O’Hurley is 67.
Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 66.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 63.
Movie director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is 52.
Rock singer Sean Lennon is 46.
Actor Randy Spelling is 43.
Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.