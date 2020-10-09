THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love’s greatest gift is its ability to make everything it touches sacred.” — Barbara De Angelis
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 9, the 283rd day of 2020. There are 83 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 9, 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
10 YEARS AGO
Chile’s 33 trapped miners cheered and embraced each other as a drill punched into their underground chamber where they had been stuck for an agonizing 66 days.
ON THIS DATE
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1974, businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, died in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he was buried in Jerusalem).
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. Letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
In 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
In 2012, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jackson Browne is 72.
Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 68.
Actor Scott Bakula is 66.
Actor John O’Hurley is 66.
Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 65.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 62.
Rock singer Sean Lennon is 45.
Actor Randy Spelling is 42.
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 39.
Country singer SCOTTY McCREERY (“American Idol”) is 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.