THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” — Conrad Hilton, American hotelier (1887-1979)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 20, the 293rd day of 2019. There are 72 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 20, 1977, three members of the rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, were killed along with three others in the crash of a chartered plane near McComb, Mississippi.
10 YEARS AGO
Afghanistan’s election commission ordered a runoff in the disputed presidential poll. (The runoff was later canceled, and President Hamid Karzai proclaimed the winner.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase.
In 1944, during World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur stepped ashore at Leyte in the Philippines, 2 1/2 years after saying, “I shall return.”
In 1967, a jury in Meridian, Mississippi, convicted seven men of violating the civil rights of slain civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner; the seven received prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years.
In 2001, officials announced that anthrax had been discovered in a House postal facility on Capitol Hill.
In 2011, MOAMMAR GADHAFI, 69, Libya’s dictator for 42 years, was killed as revolutionary fighters overwhelmed his hometown of Sirte and captured the last major bastion of resistance two months after his regime fell.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 66.
Movie director Danny Boyle is 63.
Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 55.
Journalist Sunny Hostin (“The View”) is 51.
Rapper Snoop Dogg is 48.
Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 48.
Country musician Jeff Loberg is 43.
Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 43.
Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 40.
Actress Katie Featherston is 37.
Actress JENNIFER NICOLE FREEMAN is 34.
