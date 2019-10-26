THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Without a song, each day would be a century.” — Mahalia Jackson, gospel singer and civil rights activist (born this date in 1911, died in 1972)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 26, the 299th day of 2019. There are 66 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 26, 2001, President GEORGE W. BUSH signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain or eavesdrop in their pursuit of possible terrorists.
10 YEARS AGO
A U.S. military helicopter crashed while returning from the scene of a firefight with suspected Taliban drug traffickers in western Afghanistan, killing 10 Americans, including three DEA agents; four more troops were killed when two helicopters collided over southern Afghanistan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona, as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.
In 1965, the Beatles received MBE medals as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.
In 2000, the New York Yankees became the first team in more than a quarter-century to win three straight World Series championships, beating the New York Mets 4-to-2 in game five of their “Subway Series.” (The Yankees matched the Oakland Athletics’ three in a row from 1972-74, and won their fourth title in five years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Jaclyn Smith is 74.
TV host Pat Sajak is 73.
Hillary Rodham Clinton is 72.
Actress Lauren Tewes is 66.
Actress-singer Rita Wilson is 63.
Actor Dylan McDermott is 58.
Country singer Keith Urban is 52.
Actor TOM CAVANAGH is 51.
Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 46.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 35.
