Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain likely. High 61F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with light rain giving way to a few showers. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.