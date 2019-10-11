THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Modesty is the highest form of arrogance.” — German saying
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 11, the 284th day of 2019. There are 81 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 11, 1986, President RONALD REAGAN and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks concerning arms control and human rights in Reykjavik, Iceland.
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of gay rights supporters marched from the White House to the U.S. Capitol.
ON THIS DATE
In 1809, just over three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn, an apparent suicide; he was 35.
In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first former U.S. president to fly in an airplane during a visit to St. Louis.
In 1958, the lunar probe Pioneer 1 was launched; it failed to go as far out as planned, fell back to Earth, and burned up in the atmosphere.
In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2006, a single-engine plane carrying New York Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle and flight instructor Tyler Stanger crashed into a high-rise apartment building in New York City, killing both men.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Gene Watson is 76.
Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 73.
Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 67.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 58.
Actress Joan Cusack is 57.
Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 54.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 54.
Singer NeeNa Lee is 44.
Golfer Michelle Wie is 30.
Rapper CARDI B is 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.