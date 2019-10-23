THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Just be yourself — it’s the only way it can work.” — Johnny Carson (1925-2005)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23, the 296th day of 2019. There are 69 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 23, 1925, talk show host Johnny Carson was born in Corning, Iowa.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA declared the swine flu outbreak a national emergency, giving his health chief the power to let hospitals move emergency rooms offsite to speed treatment and protect non-infected patients.
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, Blanche S. Scott became the first woman to make a public solo airplane flight, reaching an altitude of 12 feet at a park in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon agreed to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.
In 1984, BBC Television reported on the famine in Ethiopia; the story, which shocked viewers, prompted rock star Bob Geldof to organize “Band Aid,” a group of celebrities who recorded the song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” for charity.
In 1995, a jury in Houston convicted Yolanda Saldivar of murdering Tejano singing star Selena. (Saldivar is serving a life prison sentence.)
In 2001, the nation’s anthrax scare hit the White House with the discovery of a small concentration of spores at an offsite mail processing center.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie director Philip Kaufman is 83.
Soccer great Pele is 79.
Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 63.
Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 63.
Community activist Martin Luther King III is 62.
Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 60.
Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 47.
TV personality and host Cat Deeley is 43.
Actor RYAN REYNOLDS is 43.
TV personality Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 35.
