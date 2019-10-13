THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“A hero is a man who is afraid to run away.” — English proverb

TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 13, the 286th day of 2019. There are 79 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Chile Mine Collapse

In this screen grab taken from video, Jorge Galeguillos, center, the eleventh miner to be rescued from the San Jose Mine near Copiapo, Chile, is shown after his rescue Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010. (AP Photo)

On Oct. 13, 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.

10 YEARS AGO

The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to extend the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti for a year.

ON THIS DATE

In 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.

In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York).

In 1962, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, by Edward Albee, opened on Broadway.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Browns 49ers Football

Jerry Rice before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Singer-musician Paul Simon is 78.

Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 73.

Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 72.

Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 60.

NBA coach Doc Rivers is 58.

College and Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE is 57.

Actress Kelly Preston is 57.

Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 50.

Country singer Rhett Akins is 50.

Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 42.

