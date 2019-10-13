THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A hero is a man who is afraid to run away.” — English proverb
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 13, the 286th day of 2019. There are 79 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 13, 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
10 YEARS AGO
The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to extend the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti for a year.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York).
In 1962, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, by Edward Albee, opened on Broadway.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Paul Simon is 78.
Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 73.
Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 72.
Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 60.
NBA coach Doc Rivers is 58.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE is 57.
Actress Kelly Preston is 57.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 50.
Country singer Rhett Akins is 50.
Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 42.
