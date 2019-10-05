THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“America has believed that in differentiation, not in uniformity, lies the path of progress. It acted on this belief; it has advanced human happiness, and it has prospered.” — Louis D. Brandeis, U.S. Supreme Court justice (born 1856, died this date in 1941)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 5, the 278th day of 2019. There are 87 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 5, 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
10 YEARS AGO
Americans Elizabeth H. Blackburn, Carol W. Greider and Jack W. Szostak won the 2009 Nobel Prize in medicine.
ON THIS DATE
In 1921, the World Series was carried on radio for the first time as Newark, New Jersey, station WJZ relayed a telephoned play-by-play account of the first game from the Polo Grounds.
In 1984, the space shuttle Challenger blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8-day mission; the crew included Kathryn D. Sullivan, who became the first American woman to walk in space, and Marc Garneau, the first Canadian astronaut.
In 1989, a jury in Charlotte, North Carolina, convicted former P-T-L evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers.
In 2011, Apple founder Steve Jobs, 56, died in Palo Alto, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Steve Miller is 76.
Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 72.
Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 67.
Actor Daniel Baldwin is 59.
Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 54.
Actress Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 49.
Actress KATE WINSLET is 44.
TV personality Nicky Hilton is 36.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Brooke Valentine is 34.
Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 25.
