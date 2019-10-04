THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Trying to determine what is going on in the world by reading newspapers is like trying to tell the time by watching the second hand of a clock.” — Ben Hecht, American screenwriter (1894-1964)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 4, the 277th day of 2019. There are 88 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 4, 2004, the SpaceShipOne rocket plane broke through Earth’s atmosphere to the edge of space for the second time in five days, capturing the $10 million Ansari X prize aimed at opening the final frontier to tourists.
10 YEARS AGO
Greek Socialists trounced the governing conservatives in a landslide election.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, during the Civil War, the United States Navy authorized construction of the first ironclad ship, the USS Monitor.
In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
In 1989, Triple Crown-winning racehorse Secretariat, suffering a hoof ailment, was humanely euthanized at age 19.
In 2002, “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh received a 20-year sentence after a sobbing plea for forgiveness before a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia.
In 2017, President Donald Trump visited hospital bedsides and a police base in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the shooting rampage three nights earlier that left 58 people dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Anne Rice is 78.
Actress Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 78.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 75.
Actress Susan Sarandon is 73.
Actor Armand Assante is 70.
Singer Jon Secada is 58.
Country singer-musician Heidi Newfield is 49.
Actress Alicia Silverstone is 43.
NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 31.
Actress DAKOTA JOHNSON is 30.
