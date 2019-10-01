THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"Everybody favors free speech in the slack moments when no axes are being ground." — Heywood C. Broun, American journalist (1888-1939)

TODAY IS 

Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 1, the 274th day of 2019. There are 91 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY 

Las Vegas Shooting Memorial

FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is being asked to serve as chairman of a committee to design, fund and build a memorial to the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, attack on the Las Vegas Strip. The Clark County Commission agreed Tuesday, July 17, 2018, to extend the offer to the outgoing governor to head up the effort to pay tribute to the victims and the heroes who emerged from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured.

10 YEARS AGO 

The U.S. and five other world powers held high-stakes talks with Iran in Geneva to demand a freeze of its nuclear activities.

ON THIS DATE

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.

In 1955, the situation comedy "The Honeymooners," starring Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1957, the motto "In God We Trust" began appearing on U.S. paper currency.

In 1982, Sony began selling the first commercial compact disc player, the CDP-101, in Japan.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Former President Jimmy Carter is 95.

Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 84.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 74.

Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 56.

Actor Christopher Titus is 55.

Rock singer-musician KEVIN GRIFFIN (Better Than Ezra) is 51.

Actress Sarah Drew is 39.

Actress Carly Hughes is 37.

Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 35.

Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 22.