THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Everybody favors free speech in the slack moments when no axes are being ground." — Heywood C. Broun, American journalist (1888-1939)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 1, the 274th day of 2019. There are 91 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. and five other world powers held high-stakes talks with Iran in Geneva to demand a freeze of its nuclear activities.
ON THIS DATE
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
In 1955, the situation comedy "The Honeymooners," starring Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1957, the motto "In God We Trust" began appearing on U.S. paper currency.
In 1982, Sony began selling the first commercial compact disc player, the CDP-101, in Japan.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former President Jimmy Carter is 95.
Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 84.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 74.
Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 56.
Actor Christopher Titus is 55.
Rock singer-musician KEVIN GRIFFIN (Better Than Ezra) is 51.
Actress Sarah Drew is 39.
Actress Carly Hughes is 37.
Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 35.
Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 22.
