THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The want of logic annoys. Too much logic bores. Life eludes logic, and everything that logic alone constructs remains artificial and forced.” — Andre Gide, French author and critic (1869-1951)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 12, the 285th day of 2019. There are 80 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 12, 1984, British Prime Minister MARGARET THATCHER escaped an attempt on her life when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded at a hotel in Brighton, England, killing five people.
10 YEARS AGO
Americans Elinor Ostrom and Oliver Williamson won the Nobel economics prize.
ON THIS DATE
In 1492 (according to the Old Style calendar), Christopher Columbus’ expedition arrived in the present-day Bahamas.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.
In 1984, Actor Jon-Erik Hexum was mortally wounded on the set of his TV show “Cover Up” when he jokingly shot himself in the head with a prop pistol loaded with a blank cartridge; he was declared dead six days later.
In 1997, singer John Denver was killed in the crash of his privately built aircraft in Monterey Bay, California; he was 53.
In 2001, NBC announced that an assistant to anchorman Tom Brokaw had contracted the skin form of anthrax after opening a “threatening” letter to her boss containing powder.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress-singer Susan Anton is 69.
Actor Carlos Bernard is 57.
Jazz musician Chris Botti is 57.
Actor HUGH JACKMAN is 51.
Actor Adam Rich (“Eight is Enough”) is 51.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Garfield Bright (Shai) is 50.
Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, The Dixie Chicks) is 50.
Actor Kirk Cameron is 49.
Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 42.
Actor Josh Hutcherson is 27.
