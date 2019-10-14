THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If a problem cannot be solved, enlarge it.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 14, the 287th day of 2019. There are 78 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 14, 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. CHARLES E. (“CHUCK”) YEAGER became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
10 YEARS AGO
The Unification Church held the largest mass wedding in a decade, with some 40,000 people participating in dozens of cities around the world. NASCAR founder BILL FRANCE SR. headlined the five inductees into the first Hall of Fame class; Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bill France Jr. and Junior Johnson were the others.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt, campaigning for the presidency, was shot in the chest in Milwaukee. Despite the wound, he went ahead with a scheduled speech.
In 1930, Ethel Merman made her Broadway debut in the musical comedy “Girl Crazy” with songs by George and Ira Gershwin.
In 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1987, a 58-hour drama began in Midland, Texas, as 18-month-old Jessica McClure slid 22 feet down a narrow abandoned well at a private day care center; she was rescued on Oct. 16.
In 2017, the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked the membership of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after published reports about sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 80.
Actor Greg Evigan is 66.
TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 64.
World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 63.
Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is 55.
Actor Jon Seda is 49.
Country singer Natalie Maines (The Dixie Chicks) is 45.
Actor Stephen Hill is 43.
Singer USHER is 41.
TV personality Stacy Keibler is 40.
