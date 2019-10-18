THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Only those ideas that are least truly ours can be adequately expressed in words.” — Henri Bergson, French philosopher (1859-1941)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 18, the 291st day of 2019. There are 74 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 18, 1977, West German commandos stormed a hijacked Lufthansa jetliner on the ground in Mogadishu, Somalia, freeing all 86 hostages and killing three of the four hijackers.
10 YEARS AGO
JESSICA WATSON, a 16-year-old Australian, steered her bright pink yacht out of Sydney Harbor to start her bid to become the youngest person to sail solo and unassisted around the world.
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, the first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago was officially opened (it could only handle one call at a time).
In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U-S.
In 1961, the movie musical “West Side Story,” starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer, premiered in New York, the film’s setting.
In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum, 26, was taken off life support six days after shooting himself in the head with a pistol loaded with a blank cartridge on the set of his TV show “Cover Up.”
In 2001, CBS News announced that an employee in anchorman Dan Rather’s office had tested positive for skin anthrax.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Dawn Wells is 81.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 80.
Actress Pam Dawber is 69.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 63.
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59.
Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 58.
Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor NE-YO is 40.
Country singer Josh Gracin is 39.
Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 35.
TV personality Bristol Palin is 29.
