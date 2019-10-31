THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Success is a public affair. Failure is a private funeral.” — Rosalind Russell, American actress (1911-1976)
TODAY IS
Today is Thursday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2019. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 31, 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
TEN YEARS AGO
A registered sex offender was arrested in Cleveland after police found six decomposing bodies at his home. (Authorities turned up the bodies of 11 women at the home of Anthony Sowell, who was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1517, Martin Luther sent his 95 Theses denouncing what he saw as the abuses of the Catholic Church, especially the sale of indulgences, to the Archbishop of Mainz, Germany (by some accounts, Luther also posted the Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg), marking the start of the Protestant Reformation.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.
In 1941, the Navy destroyer USS Reuben James was torpedoed by a German U-boat off Iceland with the loss of some 100 lives, even though the United States had not yet entered World War II.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh (seek) security guards.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 88.
Actress Deidre Hall is 72.
TV show host JANE PAULEY is 69.
Movie director Peter Jackson is 58.
Actor Dermot Mulroney is 56.
Actor Rob Schneider is 55.
Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 52.
Actress Piper Perabo is 43.
Actor Justin Chatwin is 37.
Actress-singer Willow Smith is 19.
