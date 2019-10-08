THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.” — Will Rogers, American humorist (1879-1935)

Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 8, the 281st day of 2019. There are 84 days left in the year.

Bill Clinton

A tight-lipped President Clinton listens to questions from reporters about the Congressional vote to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against him during a meeting with his economic team at the White House Thursday Oct. 8, 1998. At left is Vice President Al Gore. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

On Oct. 8, 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President BILL CLINTON in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.

A powerful car bomb exploded outside the Indian Embassy in Kabul, killing 17 people.

In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.

In 1944, “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” starring Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, made its debut on C-B-S Radio.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman told a press conference in Tiptonville, Tennessee, that the secret scientific knowledge behind the atomic bomb would be shared only with Britain and Canada.

In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.

In 2017, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company amid allegations that he was responsible for decades of sexual harassment against actresses and employees.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver poses during her red carpet at the 13th edition of the Rome Film Fest, , Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 83.

Actor Paul Hogan is 80.

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 78.

Comedian Chevy Chase is 76.

Author R.L. Stine is 76.

Actress SIGOURNEY WEAVER is 70.

Actress Stephanie Zimbalist is 63.

Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 55.

Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 49.

Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 34.

