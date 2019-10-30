THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"There are things that are known and things that are unknown; in between are doors." — William Blake, English poet (1757-1827)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30, the 303rd day of 2019. There are 62 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire), known as the "Rumble in the Jungle," to regain his world heavyweight title.
10 YEARS AGO
Secretary of State HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON was confronted repeatedly by Pakistanis as she ended a tense three-day tour of the country, chastised by one woman who said a U.S. program using aerial drones to target terrorists amounted to "executions without trial."
ON THIS DATE
1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day. (Sherman was replaced with Nicholas Murray Butler, but Taft, the Republican candidate, ended up losing in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.)
In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago's South Side.
In 1985, schoolteacher-astronaut Christa McAuliffe witnessed the launch of the space shuttle Challenger, the same craft that would carry her and six other crew members to their deaths in Jan. 1986.
In 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Grace Slick is 80.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 78.
Actor Henry Winkler is 74.
Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 73.
Actor Harry Hamlin is 68.
Country singer T. Graham Brown is 65.
Actor Kevin Pollak is 62.
Rock singer-musician GAVIN ROSSDALE (Bush) is 54.
Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 43.
Business executive and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 38.
