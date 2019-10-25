THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
Is it really so difficult to tell a good action from a bad one? I think one usually knows right away or a moment afterward, in a horrid flash of regret.” — Mary McCarthy, American author and critic (born in 1912, died this day in 1989)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 25, the 298th day of 2019. There are 67 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 25, 1964, The Rolling Stones made the first of six appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
10 YEARS AGO
The New York Yankees won their first pennant in six years, beating the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 in Game 6 of the AL championship series.
ON THIS DATE
• In 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
• In 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.
• In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.
• In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, claimed that a black carjacker had driven off with her two young sons (Smith later confessed to drowning the children in John D. Long Lake, and was convicted of murder).
• In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Marion Ross is 91.
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 79.
Pop singer Helen Reddy is 78.
Actor Brian Kerwin is 70.
Actress Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 62.
Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 61.
Actress Tracy Nelson is 56.
Country singer Chely Wright is 49.
Actor Josh Henderson is 38.
Pop singer KATY PERRY is 35.
