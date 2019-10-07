HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 7, 2001, the war in Afghanistan started as the United States and Britain launched air attacks against military targets and Osama bin Laden’s training camps in the wake of the Sept.11 attacks.
TEN YEARS AGO
A top Italian court overturned a law granting Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi immunity from prosecution, allowing trials for corruption and tax fraud to resume in Milan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1954, Marian Anderson became the first black singer hired by the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York.
In 1991, University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of making sexually inappropriate comments when she worked for him; Thomas denied Hill’s allegations.
In 1996, Fox News Channel made its debut.
In 1998, Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was beaten and left tied to a wooden fencepost outside of Laramie, Wyoming; he died five days later. (Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney are serving life sentences for Shepard’s murder.)
In 2003, California voters recalled Gov. Gray Davis and elected Arnold Schwarzenegger their new governor.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Joy Behar is 77.
Singer John Mellencamp is 68.
Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 66.
Actress Christopher Norris is 64.
Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 60.
Rhythm-and-blues singer TONI BRAXTON is 52.
Actor Omar Miller is 41.
Actor Shawn Ashmore is 40.
MLB player Evan Longoria is 34.
Actress Holland Roden is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.