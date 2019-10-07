HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Bin Laden

Osama bin Laden is seen at an undisclosed location in this television image broadcast in this Oct. 7, 2001 file photo. Bin Laden praised God for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and swore America “will never dream of security” until “the infidel’s armies leave the land of Muhammad,” in a videotaped statement aired after the strike launched Sunday by the U.S. and Britain in Afghanistan. Graphic at top right reads “Exclusive to Al-Jazeera.” At bottom right is the station’s logo which reads “Al-Jazeera.” At top left is “Recorded.” Bottom left is “Urgent news.” At bottom center is “Osama bin Laden, Leader of the al-Qaida.” (AP Photo/Al Jazeera, File)

On Oct. 7, 2001, the war in Afghanistan started as the United States and Britain launched air attacks against military targets and Osama bin Laden’s training camps in the wake of the Sept.11 attacks.

TEN YEARS AGO

A top Italian court overturned a law granting Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi immunity from prosecution, allowing trials for corruption and tax fraud to resume in Milan.

ON THIS DATE

In 1954, Marian Anderson became the first black singer hired by the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York.

In 1991, University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of making sexually inappropriate comments when she worked for him; Thomas denied Hill’s allegations.

In 1996, Fox News Channel made its debut.

In 1998, Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was beaten and left tied to a wooden fencepost outside of Laramie, Wyoming; he died five days later. (Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney are serving life sentences for Shepard’s murder.)

In 2003, California voters recalled Gov. Gray Davis and elected Arnold Schwarzenegger their new governor.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Comedian Joy Behar is 77.

Singer John Mellencamp is 68.

Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 66.

Actress Christopher Norris is 64.

Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 60.

Rhythm-and-blues singer TONI BRAXTON is 52.

Actor Omar Miller is 41.

Actor Shawn Ashmore is 40.

MLB player Evan Longoria is 34.

Actress Holland Roden is 33.

