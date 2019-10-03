THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life has got a habit of not standing hitched. You got to ride it like you find it. You got to change with it.” — Woody Guthrie, American folk singer-songwriter (1912-1967)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 3, the 276th day of 2019. There are 89 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.
10 YEARS AGO
Eight U.S. soldiers were killed, 22 wounded, when their outpost in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province was attacked by hundreds of militants.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, President George Washington declared Nov. 26, 1789, a day of Thanksgiving to express gratitude for the creation of the United States of America.
In 1863, President ABRAHAM LINCOLN proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.
In 1955, “Captain Kangaroo” and “The Mickey Mouse Club” premiered on CBS and ABC, respectively.
In 1961, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” also starring Mary Tyler Moore, made its debut on CBS.
In 2003, a tiger attacked magician Roy Horn of duo “Siegfried & Roy” during a performance in Las Vegas, leaving the superstar illusionist in critical condition on his 59th birthday.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 78.
Magician Roy Horn is 75.
Singer Lindsey Buckingham (Fleetwood Mac) is 70.
Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 68.
Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 65.
World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 60.
Actor Jack Wagner is 60.
Rock musician Tommy Lee is 57.
Singer GWEN STEFANI (No Doubt) is 50.
Actress-singer Ashlee Simpson is 35.
