THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Seek not the favor of the multitude; it is seldom got by honest and lawful means. But seek the testimony of the few; and number not voices, but weigh them.” — Immanuel Kant, German philosopher (1724-1804)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 24, the 297th day of 2019. There are 68 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 24, 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays became the first non-U.S. team to win the World Series as they defeated the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, in Game 6.
10 YEARS AGO
Pakistani officials announced that their soldiers had captured Kotkai, the strategically located hometown of Pakistan’s Taliban chief, Hakimullah Mehsud, and one of his top deputies, after fierce fighting.
ON THIS DATE
In 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Connecticut, at age 53.
In 1991, “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry died in Santa Monica, California, at age 70.
In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.
In 2008, singer-actress Jennifer Hudson’s mother and brother were found slain in their Chicago home; the body of her 7-year-old nephew was found three days later. (Hudson’s estranged brother-in-law was convicted of the murders and sentenced to life in prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 83.
Actor Kevin Kline is 72.
Actor Doug Davidson (“Young and the Restless”) is 65.
Actress-comedian Casey Wilson is 39.
R&B singer-rapper-actor DRAKE is 33.
Actress Shenae Grimes is 30.
Actress Eliza Taylor is 30.
Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 24.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 23.
