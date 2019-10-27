THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Happiness is a way station between too much and too little.” — Channing Pollock, American author and dramatist (1880-1946)

TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 27, the 300th day of 2019. There are 65 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Hurricane Mitch Honduras

A house is flooded by the sea on the coast of La Ceiba, Honduras, Oct. 28, 1998. The white foam surrounded several houses. Hurricane Mitch paused in its whirl through the Caribbean to punish Honduras with 120 mph winds, sweeping away bridges, flooding neighborhoods and killing at least 32 people. (AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano)

On Oct. 27, 1998, Hurricane Mitch cut through the western Caribbean, pummeling coastal Honduras and Belize

10 YEARS AGO

MICHAEL JACKSON’S last work, the documentary “Michael Jackson: This Is It,” opened.

ON THIS DATE

In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.

In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.

In 1947, “You Bet Your Life,” a comedy quiz show starring Groucho Marx, premiered on ABC Radio. (It later became a television show on NBC.)

In 1954, Walt Disney’s first television program, titled “Disneyland” after the yet-to-be completed theme park, premiered on ABC.

In 1995, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded 18 others at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Christine Evangelista

Christine Evangelista attends the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor-comedian John Cleese is 80.

Country singer Lee Greenwood is 77.

Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 70.

Author Fran Lebowitz is 69.

TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 68.

Actor Peter Firth is 66.

World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 63.

Singer Simon Le Bon is 61.

Actress-singer Kelly Osbourne is 35.

Actress CHRISTINE EVANGELISTA is 33.