THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Happiness is a way station between too much and too little.” — Channing Pollock, American author and dramatist (1880-1946)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 27, the 300th day of 2019. There are 65 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 27, 1998, Hurricane Mitch cut through the western Caribbean, pummeling coastal Honduras and Belize
10 YEARS AGO
MICHAEL JACKSON’S last work, the documentary “Michael Jackson: This Is It,” opened.
ON THIS DATE
In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.
In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.
In 1947, “You Bet Your Life,” a comedy quiz show starring Groucho Marx, premiered on ABC Radio. (It later became a television show on NBC.)
In 1954, Walt Disney’s first television program, titled “Disneyland” after the yet-to-be completed theme park, premiered on ABC.
In 1995, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded 18 others at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian John Cleese is 80.
Country singer Lee Greenwood is 77.
Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 70.
Author Fran Lebowitz is 69.
TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 68.
Actor Peter Firth is 66.
World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 63.
Singer Simon Le Bon is 61.
Actress-singer Kelly Osbourne is 35.
Actress CHRISTINE EVANGELISTA is 33.
