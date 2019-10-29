THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Put it before them briefly so they will read it, clearly so they will appreciate it, picturesquely so they will remember it and, above all, accurately so they will be guided by its light.”— Joseph Pulitzer, American newspaper publisher (born 1847, died this date in 1911)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 29, the 302nd day of 2019. There are 63 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 29, 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA paid a post-midnight visit to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to honor the return of 18 soldiers killed in Afghanistan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1901, President William McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz (CHAWL’-gahsh), was electrocuted.
In 1911, Hungarian-born American newspaperman Joseph Pulitzer, 64, died in Charleston, S.C.
In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
In 1987, following the confirmation defeat of Robert H. Bork to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Douglas H. Ginsburg, a nomination that fell apart over revelations of Ginsburg’s previous marijuana use. Jazz great Woody Herman died in Los Angeles at age 74.
In 2017, all but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 82.
Singer Melba Moore is 74.
Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 72.
Actress Kate Jackson is 71.
Actress Finola Hughes (“General Hospital”) is 60.
Singer Randy Jackson is 58.
Actress Joely Fisher is 52.
Actress WINONA RYDER is 48.
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is 47.
Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 46.
