THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Silence is sometimes the severest criticism.” — Charles Buxton, English writer (1823-1871)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 21, the 294th day of 2019. There are 71 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 21, 1996, President Clinton’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy on gays in the military survived its first Supreme Court test.
10 YEARS AGO
Authorities found the body of missing Florida 7-year-old Somer Thompson in a Georgia landfill (Jarred Harrell later pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape and murder, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole).
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.
In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.
In 1976, Saul Bellow won the Nobel Prize for literature, the first American honored since John Steinbeck in 1962.
In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Joyce Randolph is 95.
Rock singer Manfred Mann is 79.
TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 77.
Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 66.
Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 62.
Actor KEN WATANABE is 60.
Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 46.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 39.
Actor Glenn Powell is 31.
Country singer Kane Brown is 26.
