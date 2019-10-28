THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” — George Orwell (Eric Blair), English author (1903-1950)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 28, the 301st day of 2019. There are 64 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
10 YEARS AGO
Taliban militants stormed a guest house used by U.N. staff in the heart of the Afghan capital, leaving 11 dead, including five U.N. staff and three attackers.
ON THIS DATE
In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.
In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the U.S. secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from U.S. installations in Turkey.
In 1976, former Nixon aide John D. Ehrlichman entered a federal prison camp in Safford, Arizona, to begin serving his sentence for Watergate-related convictions (he was released in April 1978).
In 1980, President JIMMY CARTER and Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan faced off in a nationally broadcast, 90-minute debate in Cleveland.
In 2013, Penn State said it would pay $59.7 million to 26 young men over claims of child sexual abuse at the hands of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Musician-songwriter Charlie Daniels is 83.
Actor Dennis Franz is 75.
Caitlyn Jenner is 70.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 64.
Actress Daphne Zuniga is 57.
Actress Lauren Holly is 56.
Actress Julia Roberts is 52.
Country singer Brad Paisley is 47.
Actor JOAQUIN PHOENIX is 45.
Actress Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 27.
