THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.” — Jean de La Fontaine, French poet (1621-1695)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 22, the 295th day of 2019. There are 70 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President JOHN F. KENNEDY revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
10 YEARS AGO
Comedian Soupy Sales died in New York at age 83.
ON THIS DATE
In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.
In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
In 1986, President Reagan signed into law sweeping tax-overhaul legislation.
In 1998, the government advised parents to remove the batteries from their kids’ “Power Wheels” cars and trucks, made by Fisher-Price, because of faulty wiring that could cause them to erupt into flame.
In 2004, in a wrenching videotaped statement, aid worker Margaret Hassan, kidnapped in Baghdad, begged the British government to help save her by withdrawing its troops from Iraq, saying these “might be my last hours.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 83.
Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81.
Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76.
Actor JEFF GOLDBLUM is 67.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 56.
Christian singer TobyMac is 55.
Country singer Shelby Lynne is 51.
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 44.
Actor Michael Fishman is 38.
Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.