THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you believe that life is worth living then your belief will create the fact.” — Arthur Miller (1915-2005)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 17, the 290th day of 2019. There are 75 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 17, 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
10 YEARS AGO
Pakistani soldiers attacked militant bases in the main al-Qaida and Taliban stronghold along the Afghan border.
ON THIS DATE
In 1807, Britain declared it would continue to reclaim British-born sailors from American ships and ports regardless of whether they held U.S. citizenship.
In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.)
In 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.
In 1966, 12 New York City firefighters were killed while battling a blaze in lower Manhattan. The TV game show “The Hollywood Squares” premiered on NBC.
In 1978, President Carter signed a bill restoring U.S. citizenship to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Marsha Hunt is 102.
Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 77.
Singer Gary Puckett is 77.
Actor Michael McKean is 72.
Actor George Wendt is 71.
Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 70.
Country singer Alan Jackson is 61.
Movie director Rob Marshall is 59.
Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 51.
Rapper EMINEM is 47.
