THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“If you believe that life is worth living then your belief will create the fact.” — Arthur Miller (1915-2005)

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 17, the 290th day of 2019. There are 75 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

MOTHER TERESA

Mother Teresa, head of the Missionaries of Charity order, cradles an armless baby girl at her order's orphanage in Calcutta, India in 1978. A champion among the poor in India, Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize Oct. 17, 1979. An Albanian, she went to India in 1928 to teach at a convent school, taking her final vows as a Roman Catholic nun in 1937, and opened her House for the Dying in 1952. Mother Teresa's devotion to the destitute children of Calcutta, lepers and other unfortunates of theworld set a new standard of compassion for humanity. She died Sept. 5, 1997, at the age of 87. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

On Oct. 17, 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

10 YEARS AGO

Pakistani soldiers attacked militant bases in the main al-Qaida and Taliban stronghold along the Afghan border.

ON THIS DATE

In 1807, Britain declared it would continue to reclaim British-born sailors from American ships and ports regardless of whether they held U.S. citizenship.

In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.)

In 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.

In 1966, 12 New York City firefighters were killed while battling a blaze in lower Manhattan. The TV game show “The Hollywood Squares” premiered on NBC.

In 1978, President Carter signed a bill restoring U.S. citizenship to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Eminem

FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Rapper Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York. Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson lead the lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this June in Tennessee. The festival announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, their lineup for the music festival in Manchester, June 7 -10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Marsha Hunt is 102.

Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 77.

Singer Gary Puckett is 77.

Actor Michael McKean is 72.

Actor George Wendt is 71.

Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 70.

Country singer Alan Jackson is 61.

Movie director Rob Marshall is 59.

Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 51.

Rapper EMINEM is 47.

Tags

Recommended for you