THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Dream in a pragmatic way.” — Aldous Huxley, English author (1894-1963)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 19, the 292nd day of 2019. There are 73 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as “Black Monday.”
10 YEARS AGO
The Justice Department issued a new policy memo, telling prosecutors that pot-smoking patients or their sanctioned suppliers should not be targeted for federal prosecution in states that allowed medical marijuana.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, the first documented public performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” took place at the Holliday Street Theater in Baltimore.
In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
In 1982, automaker John Z. DeLorean was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, accused of conspiring to sell $24 million of cocaine to salvage his business. (DeLorean was acquitted at trial on grounds of entrapment.)
In 2005, a defiant Saddam Hussein pleaded innocent to charges of premeditated murder and torture as his trial opened under heavy security in the former headquarters of his Baath Party in Baghdad.
In 2008, retired Gen. Colin Powell, a Republican who was President George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, broke with the party and endorsed Democrat Barack Obama for president, calling him a “transformational figure” during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 83.
Actor John Lithgow is 74.
Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74.
Talk show host Charlie Chase is 67.
Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 57.
Host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 55.
Amy Carter is 52.
Actor Benjamin Salisbury is 39.
Actress GILLIAN JACOBS is 37.
Singer-actress Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29.
