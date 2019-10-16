THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"No persons are more frequently wrong, than those who will not admit they are wrong." — Francois, Duc de la Rochefoucauld, French moralist (1613-1680)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16, the 289th day of 2019. There are 76 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 16, 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President JOHN F. KENNEDY was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.
10 YEARS AGO
The government reported that the federal budget deficit for the just-ended fiscal year totaled an all-time high of $1.42 trillion (a record which still stands).
ON THIS DATE
In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.
In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a group of 21 men in a raid on Harpers Ferry in western Virginia. (Ten of Brown's men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured; all were executed.)
In 1969, the New York Mets capped their miracle season by winning the World Series, defeating the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in Game 5 played at Shea Stadium.
In 1991, a deadly shooting rampage took place in Killeen, Texas, as a gunman opened fire at a Luby's Cafeteria, killing 23 people before taking his own life.
In 1995, a vast throng of black men gathered in Washington, D.C. for the "Million Man March" led by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress ANGELA LANSBURY is 94.
Actor Barry Corbin is 79.
Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 78.
Actress Suzanne Somers is 73.
Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 71.
Actor-director Tim Robbins is 61.
Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57.
Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 50.
Actress Kellie Martin is 44.
Singer John Mayer is 42.
