THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.” — Orson Welles (1915-1985)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 10, the 283rd day of 2019. There are 82 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 10, 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul.
10 YEARS AGO
Turkey and Armenia signed a landmark agreement to establish diplomatic relations and open their sealed border after a century of enmity.
ON THIS DATE
In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologized to the finance minister of Ghana, Komla Agbeli Gbdemah, after the official was refused seating in a Howard Johnson’s restaurant near Dover, Delaware.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion, and resigned his office.
In 2004, Christopher Reeve, the “Superman” of celluloid who became a quadriplegic after a May 1995 horse riding accident, died in Mount Kisco, New York, at age 52.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Peter Coyote is 78.
Entertainer Ben Vereen is 73.
Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 69.
Rock singer David Lee Roth is 65.
Actor J. Eddie Peck is 61.
Country singer Tanya Tucker is 61.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 50.
Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 46.
Retired race car driver DALE EARNHARDT JR. is 45.
MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 33.
