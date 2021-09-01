THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” — Arthur C. Clarke
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1, the 244th day of 2021. There are 121 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
10 YEARS AGO
In a fiery broadcast from hiding, Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi warned that loyalist tribes in his main strongholds were armed and preparing for battle.
ON THIS DATE
In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.
In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)
In 1972, American Bobby Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, as Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union resigned before the resumption of Game 21.
In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
In 2015, invoking “God’s authority,” Rowan County, Kentucky, Clerk Kim Davis denied marriage licenses to gay couples again in direct defiance of the federal courts, and vowed not to resign, even under the pressure of steep fines or jail. (Davis would spend five days in jail; she was released only after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf but removed her name from the form.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor George Maharis is 93.
Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 83.
Comedian-actor LILY TOMLIN is 82.
Singer Barry Gibb is 75.
Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 71.
Singer Gloria Estefan is 64.
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 57.
Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 55.
Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 50.
Rock singer JD Fortune is 48.
