TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 1, the 245th day of 2020. There are 121 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 1, 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)
10 YEARS AGO
A man upset with the Discovery Channel’s programming took two employees and a security officer hostage at the network’s headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland; police shot and killed the gunman, James Jae Lee, and all three hostages escaped safely.
ON THIS DATE
In 1894, the Great Hinckley Fire destroyed Hinckley, Minnesota, and five other communities, killing more than 400 people.
In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.
In 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
In 2018, at a nearly three-hour memorial service for the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain in Washington, McCain’s daughter and two former presidents led a public rebuke of President Donald Trump’s divisive politics and called for a return to civility among the nation’s leaders.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 82.
Comedian-actor LILY TOMLIN is 81.
Singer Barry Gibb is 74.
Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 70.
Singer Gloria Estefan is 63.
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 56.
Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 54.
Rock singer JD Fortune is 47.
Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 44.
Actor Aisling Loftus is 30.
