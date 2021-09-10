“All the months are crude experiments, out of which the perfect September is made.” — Virginia Woolf
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 10, the 253rd day of 2021. There are 112 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1984, a revival of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” hosted by Alex Trebek premiered in syndication.
10 YEARS AGO
On the eve of the 10th anniversary of 9/11, former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton paid tribute to the 40 passengers and crew who fought back against their hijackers aboard Flight 93 during a ceremony dedicating the first phase of a memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor Cliff Robertson died in Stony Brook, New York, a day after turning 88.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, New York City welcomed home Gen. John J. Pershing and 25,000 soldiers who’d served in the U.S. First Division during World War I.
In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.
In 1984, a revival of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” hosted by Alex Trebek premiered in syndication.
In 1998, President Clinton met with members of his Cabinet to apologize, ask forgiveness and promise to improve as a person in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
In 2005, Cadaver dogs and boatloads of forensic workers fanned out across New Orleans to collect the corpses left behind by Hurricane Katrina; cleanup crews towed away abandoned cars and even began readying a hotel for reopening.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jose Feliciano is 76.
Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 73.
Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 72.
Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 71.
Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 58.
Movie director Guy Ritchie is 53.
Actor Johnathon Schaech is 52.
Actor Ryan Phillippe is 47.
MLB All-Star Cincinnati Reds first-baseman Joey Votto is 38.
Singer Sanjaya Malakar (“American Idol”) is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.