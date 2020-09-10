THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” — Richard Bach
TODAY IS
Today is Thursday, Sept. 10, the 254th day of 2020. There are 112 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 10, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student.
TEN YEARS AGO
During a White House press conference, President Barack Obama blamed Republicans and election-year politics for thwarting his efforts to do more to spur a listless national economy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.
In 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
In 2005, cadaver dogs and boatloads of forensic workers fanned out across New Orleans to collect the corpses left behind by Hurricane Katrina; cleanup crews towed away abandoned cars and even began readying a hotel for reopening.
In 2006, Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts defeated Eli Manning and the New York Giants 26-21 in the first NFL game to feature two brothers starting at quarterback.
In 2016, John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was released from a Washington mental hospital for good.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Greg Mullavey is 87.
Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 78.
Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 70.
Movie director Chris Columbus is 62.
Actor Colin Firth is 60.
Movie director Guy Ritchie is 52.
Actor Ryan Phillippe is 46.
Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 45.
Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 34.
Actor HANNAH HODSON is 29.
