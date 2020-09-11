THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Unity is strength... when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved." — Mattie Stepanek
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, Sept. 11, the 255th day of 2020. There are 111 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York's World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
TEN YEARS AGO
Speaking at the Pentagon, President Barack Obama appealed to the nation to honor the memory of the September 11 victims by hewing to the values of diversity and tolerance.
ON THIS DATE
In 1777, during the American Revolution, forces under Gen. George Washington were defeated by the British in the Battle of Brandywine.
In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam's first hydroelectric generator.
In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon.
In 2008, presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama put aside politics as they visited ground zero together on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor its victims.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie director Brian De Palma is 80.
Actor Phillip Alford is 72.
Actor Amy Madigan is 70.
Actor Virginia Madsen is 59.
Musician-composer Moby is 55.
Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 53.
Actor TARAJI P. HENSON is 50.
Rapper Ludacris is 43.
Actor Elizabeth Henstridge is 33.
Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 33.
