THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” — Bill Gates
TODAY IS
Today is Saturday, Sept. 12, the 256th day of 2020. There are 110 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 12, 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, declaring: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
TEN YEARS AGO
The United States won its first world basketball championship since 1994, beating Turkey 81-64 in Istanbul behind a sensational performance from tournament MVP Kevin Durant, who scored 28 points.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, Olympic legend Jesse Owens was born in Oakville, Ala.
In 1942, during World War II, a German U-boat off West Africa torpedoed the RMS Laconia, which was carrying Italian prisoners of war, British soldiers and civilians; it’s estimated more than 1,600 people died while some 1,100 survived after the ship sank. The German crew, joined by other U-boats, began rescue operations.
In 1958, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Cooper v. Aaron, unanimously ruled that Arkansas officials who were resisting public school desegregation orders could not disregard the high court’s rulings.
In 1992, the space shuttle Endeavour blasted off, carrying with it Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space; Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space; and Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese national to fly on a U.S. spaceship.
In 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joe Pantoliano is 69.
Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 68.
Actor Amy Yasbeck is 58.
Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 54.
Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 46.
Rapper 2 Chainz is 43.
Singer Ruben Studdard is 42.
Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 40.
Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 39.
Actor EMMY ROSSUM is 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.