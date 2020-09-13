THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"You must be the change you wish to see in the world." — Mahatma Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is Sunday, Sept. 13, the 257th day of 2020. There are 109 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 13, 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.
TEN YEARS AGO
Cuba announced it would cast off at least half a million state workers and reduce restrictions on private enterprise to help them find jobs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.
In 1962, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett rejected the U.S. Supreme Court's order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student, declaring in a televised address, "We will not drink from the cup of genocide."
In 1971, a four-day inmates' rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.
In 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation's skies, but several major airports remained closed and others opened only briefly. President George W. Bush visited injured Pentagon workers and said he would carry the nation's prayers to New York.
In 2005, President George W. Bush took responsibility for the federal government's mistakes in dealing with Hurricane Katrina and suggested the calamity raised broader questions about the government's ability to handle both natural disasters and terror attacks.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 76.
Singer Peter Cetera is 76.
Actor Jean Smart is 69.
Actor ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. is 66.
Actor Louis Mandylor is 54.
Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 53.
Actor Dominic Fumusa is 51.
Singer Fiona Apple is 43.
Actor Ben Savage is 40.
Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 27.
