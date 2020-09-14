THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Never let the future disturb you. You will meet it, if you have to, with the same weapons of reason which today arm you against the present.” — Marcus Aurelius
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, Sept. 14, the 258th day of 2020. There are 108 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 14, 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.
TEN YEARS AGO
Reggie Bush announced he was forfeiting his 2005 Heisman title, citing a scandal over improper benefits while he was a star running back at Southern California; it was the first time college football’s top award had been relinquished by a recipient.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Florida.
In 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
In 1954, the Soviet Union detonated a 40-kiloton atomic test weapon.
In 1963, Mary Ann Fischer of Aberdeen, S.D., gave birth to four girls and a boy, the first known surviving quintuplets in the United States.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Walter Koenig is 84.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 80.
Actor SAM NEILL is 73.
Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 64.
Actor Melissa Leo is 60.
Actor Dan Cortese is 53.
Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 51.
Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 49.
Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 33. A
Actor Emma Kenney is 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.